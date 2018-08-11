× ESPN/MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian : “I’ll keep stumping as long as it takes” to get Hawk Harrelson into Cooperstown

MLB Network host and the voice of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as he prepares to join in Hawk Harrelson’s farewell tour during Sunday afternoon’s broadcast of the Sox and Indians. He talks about why he connected with Hawk as a fan and broadcaster and the goal to get him some Ford C. Frick award recognition, getting into a groove with Jessica Mendoza and Alex Rodriguez in the ESPN booth, his thoughts on where the Sox are in terms of the rebuild, and more.