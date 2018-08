× Chicago’s Weather Guy, Tom Skilling Celebrates 40 Amazing Years!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We call up Chicago’s favorite weather man to congratulate him on 40 amazing years in weather!

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER