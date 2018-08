× Carlos Rodon on how he’s feeling: “I think the pitching speaks for itself, so I guess you guys can quit asking”

Sox lefthander Carlos Rodon visits with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly for a discussion on his recent success and how it’s been consistently building on successful outings since coming off the DL, James Shields as a mentor to the young guys and the challenge of learning how to win, embracing the role of the workhorse on an inexperienced staff, and more.