Andrea Darlas and Marc Carmen Brithday Show! | Full Show (Aug 10th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We start the show by speaking to everyone’s favorite weather man, Tom Skilling. Then, we are delighted to bring you music from Chicago artist, Michael J Foxxy. And we follow up our celeration with fellow WGN host, Marc Carmen who was also celebrating a birthday. Thank yous go out to Angelo and Frank from Briki Café for bringing some amazing dishes to the show. And finally, we play another exciting episode of “What’s That From!?”

