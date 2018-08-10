× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/10/18: Drone Deliveries On The Way, Emotional Intelligence, & Slumping Beer Sales

Why is Steve Bertrand interested in a birthday party in Virginia? Andrea Hanis explained that one particular party was significant because it was the first drone delivery of it’s kind and it could be just the beginning of many. Tom Gimbel shared with listeners about how to express emotional intelligence during and interview, Adam Ducker has the research results of just how many people are flocking to more urban areas, and Kate Taylor is sending out the SOS for the beer industry with the millennial generation moving away towards the alcoholic beverage.