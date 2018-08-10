Willie Wilson is ‘tired of white people telling him what to do with his money’
Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to criticism he’s recieved for campaigning while continuing his foundations philanthropic message. Wilson is responding to questions raised by Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office about his charitable cash giveaways.
