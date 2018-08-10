× WGN Nightside w/ Mark Carman | 7/30/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Mark Carman discusses Vice President Mike Pence’s plans for the creation of a 6th branch of the U.S. Military – Space Force. Dometi Pongo, Esmeralda Leon, and listeners join the conversation to share their thoughts on this new branch and what they think of the proposed logo designs.

Carman then asks for advice in preparing to make a major, life-changing purchase; takes a deeper look at a story Dometi covered during a news update; and more.