Video: Weekend Warning from the Weekend Update set at SNL: The Experience

Posted 3:50 PM, August 10, 2018, by

Live from New York.. er.. Chicago, it’s Weekend Update… er… Weekend Warning with Violeta Podrumedic. Think that’s confusing? You know traffic in Chicago can be confusing. That’s why you need the Traffix Chicago app to help avoid delays. And don’t miss Saturday Night Live: The Experience at The Museum of Broadcast Communications through December 31.

