Thoughts from Carrie Fisher’s brother, meet the man behind Salacious Crumb, and more

Return of the Jedi’s Salacious Crumb was a crowd pleaser from the moment we first saw him onscreen in 1983. This week on RFR, we talk to the man behind the laughter, actor Mark Dodson joins us IN THE CANTINA to talk all-things-Crumb, courtesy of our pal Kevin Liell. With Darth Maul’s surprise return to the Saga in SOLO, we review some vintage Ray Park audio from the archives to find some uncanny foresight. In news headlines, Bob Iger reveals new information about the status of the upcoming Disney Streaming Service and what Star Wars content will be included…And what won’t. Plus, new info about Star Wars Resistance. Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, shared his thoughts and feelings, along with a little info, about unused footage of his sister being used in Star Wars Episode IX. We listen to highlights of his comments along with a recent Simon Pegg interview where he expresses remorse for some of his past harsh criticisms of the Star Wars prequels and Jar Jar Binks.