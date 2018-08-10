× Thought Leader John Horton: Residential Real Estate “It’s Still Going To Go Back To Relationships”

The development of technology based on industry is largely based on the data that can be accumulated to help further the information. John Horton (VP and Sr. Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region) is this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, and he explained to Steve Grzanich that the residential real estate industry has a massive amount of data to work with. However, John believes relationships are still going to play a major role in keeping the process personal as efficiency continues to move forward.