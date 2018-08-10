× The Summer Dance Celebration is Heating Up in Millennium Park!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! The Summer Dance Celebration is happening in Milennium Park this week – To give us some insight we bring on Mark Kelly (Commissioner of Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events), Surinder Martignetti (Community Engagement Consultant of See Chicago Dance), Carlos Tortolero (SummerDance Curator at The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events) and Mary May (DCASE Spokesperson at Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events).

