The Opening Bell 8/10/18: Long Term Market Health is Still Wall Street's Focus

With a number of big money stories this week from Tesla sending a market spike, to FAANG stocks taking a hit the focus is still long term. Steve Grzanich sorted through the details with Paul Nolte (CVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to explain where Wall Street stands when focusing on rising interest rates. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then shared the latest efforts from an academic professional attempting to cure jet lag for international flights.