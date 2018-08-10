Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels for the National Anthem before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The John Williams NewsClick: Trump slams NFL players for kneeling again
President Donald Trump criticized NFL players on Twitter for kneeling during the National Anthem last night. We’ll ask again: whose side are you on?