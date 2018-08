× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.10.18: “Bait trucks,” The Ringer’s 100 Best TV Episodes of the Century, NFL protests, and the Bright Side

John asks you again what you think of the “bait trucks” that appeared last week on the South Side. He counts down the best TV episodes of the 21st century, as listed by The Ringer. Later he asks what you think of the looming NFL season, and the possibility of continued protests. Plus, the Bright Side! What’s making you smile today?