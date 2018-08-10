× Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano brings the true Italian bar experience to Chicago

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Michael Meranda, the owner of Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano! Michael talks about his Italian roots, making gelato, how he’s preparing to compete for the upcoming 2018 Gelato Festival America, pasta making, and much more.

Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano

22 West Ohio St.

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 624-9058

www.saporibaritaliano.com

