× Get your Salsa Dance On, Helping The Community, Wrigleyville’s New ‘Spice Shop’, Engaging Youth through Engineering and The Glessner House! | Full Show (Aug 9th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! To share some insight into safety for youth and maintaining a strong community we bring on Aurora Police Chief, Kristin Ziman and Kane County Child Advocacy Investigator, Chris Tunney. Then, Summer Dance Celebration is heating up in Millennium Park! We also welcome on popular Chicago chef, Jason Bailin to discuss his terrific line of books and new “Spice Store”/cooking center in Wrigleyville. And have you heard of F.H. Paschen? Well, Chuck Freiheit joins us to talk all about this exciting engineering/construction program. And finally, The Glessner House is one of the rare gems in Chicago and William Tyre stops by to give us some details into the historic landmark.

