Former Secretary of the Air Force doubts President Trump’s understanding of U.S. space interests

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event on the creation of a United States Space Force, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the Pentagon. Pence says the time has come to establish a new United States Space Force to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain why President Trump’s vision for a separate “Space Force” branch of the armed forces is not in the country’s best interests.

