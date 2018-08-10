Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event on the creation of a United States Space Force, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the Pentagon. Pence says the time has come to establish a new United States Space Force to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former Secretary of the Air Force doubts President Trump’s understanding of U.S. space interests
Former U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain why President Trump’s vision for a separate “Space Force” branch of the armed forces is not in the country’s best interests.