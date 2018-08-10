× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: What to watch on Netflix and Amazon this weekend

Let’s talk TV! Bill and Wendy check in with Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com! Alex tells us why Stephen King’s son believes JAWS might contain a clue to solving one of America’s most famous cold cases! They also talk about Chris Hardwick’s return to ‘Talking Dead,’ Trial & Error’s renewal quest, what’s new on Netflix and Amazon Prime this weekend, and more.

