David Axelrod: We’re at a time in country where we need to “revitalize our democracy & restore faith in our institutions”

Posted 9:23 AM, August 10, 2018

CNN’s Senior Political Commentator & former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama, David Axelrod joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to discuss the Paul Manafort trial, the Mueller investigation, & the political landscape leading into the general election.

