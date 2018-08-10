David Axelrod: We’re at a time in country where we need to “revitalize our democracy & restore faith in our institutions”
CNN’s Senior Political Commentator & former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama, David Axelrod joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to discuss the Paul Manafort trial, the Mueller investigation, & the political landscape leading into the general election.
