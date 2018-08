× Dan Aykroyd has a vodka company, and a lot of other funny things to say

Dan Aykroyd joined the Steve Cochran Show at their live broadcast from Saturday Night Live: The Experience. Dan promoted his Skull Vodka in the funniest way one can promote a vodka. He likes his with tangerines. Dan said he was the 2nd one hired at SNL, after Belushi. Dan will be at the House of Blues with the Blues Brothers soon.