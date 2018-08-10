× Brian Noonan 08.10.18: One City Films, TV Set Tales, PantsDrunk

Brian Noonan (in for Nick Digilio) kicked off the show explaining why he missed the 1am hour (filled in by Mark Carman) before welcoming in the guys from One City Films to talk about a couple of their projects including ”F Your Hair: How One Chicago Craft Brewery Became a Symbol of The Resistance.’

He then recaps his experience on the set of a TV show he was recently cast in. Then it was time for the return of the Overnight Arcade!

Hour three features the crew’s weekend plans, expensive school supplies, getting pantsdrunk and a massive cheeseboard.