Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.10.18: That was great!

Happy National S’mores Day! Bill and Wendy recap what they learned from yesterday’s safety training seminar! Fun! Then, Michael Meranda, owner of Sapori Antichi Bar Italiano joins the show. Michael talks about making gelato, competing in the upcoming 2018 Gelato Festival America, pasta making, and much more. Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, checks in with us. Alex tells us why Stephen King’s son thinks JAWS might contain a clue to solving one of America’s most famous cold cases, what’s new on Netflix, and Chris Hardwick’s return to ‘Talking Dead.’ Plus, an image of a teddy bear made out of chicken skin is going viral. Find out why. And we talk s’mores!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.