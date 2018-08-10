× Aurora Police Chief Kristin Ziman and Chris Tunney create a safe space for the community and youth

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! To share some insight into safety for youth and maintaining a strong community we bring on Aurora Police Chief, Kristin Ziman and Kane County Child Advocacy Investigator, Chris Tunney.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER