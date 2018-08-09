× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/9/18: Kroger Pushing Back Against Credit Card Fees, Alex Jones on Twitter, & Buying Rental Properties

Major retail chains accepting credit cards are something consumers just expect but Maria LaMagna shared the news with Steve Bertrand about the efforts from the parent company of Kroger is rejecting Visa credit cards due to large fees. Bill Geiger reminded listeners that these impressive bull markets always have an end point, Ian Sherr shared his two cents about whether Alex Jones should be allowed to stay on Twitter, and Ilyce Glink thinks that buying a rental property is a great investment idea.