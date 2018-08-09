× WGN TV’s Sean Lewis, Esperanza Community Services, and State Rep Celina Villanueva | Full Show (Aug 8th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – Andrea speaks with WGN TV’s Sean Lewis to set the mystery straight about his ‘tie fashion’ and gives us some behind the scenes insight into the WGN news team. Then, from the Esperanza Community Services we welcome Joy Decker (Executive Director). Esperanza Community Services is a nonprofit organization providing educational, residential, and in-home care programs. Esperanza makes a daily impact with their robust arts program encourages students to express themselves through painting, drawing, printmaking and other visual media. And we’re delighted to welcome on State representative Celina Villanueva who was named to the 21st district, Little Village. She was just appointed, but she will run for a full term in November of this year. We dive into the changes she is looking to make and her impressive background. All this and more!



Listen to the full podcast right here:

