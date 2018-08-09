uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 12 | Sleep training tips from Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child author Dr. Marc Weissbluth
Parents of newborns soon find out: Teaching babies to self-soothe is the key to sleeping through the night. But it’s harder than you might think. Sleep guru Dr. Marc Weissbluth, author of Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to explain why it’s important to start early and be consistent.
Dr. Weissbluth has two upcoming speaking engagements:
September 12th at 7 p.m.
Northwestern Children’s Practice
680 North Lakeshore Drive, Suite 1050
Chicago, IL 60611
September 25th at 11 a.m.
John & Nancy Hughes Theater
400 E. Illinois Road
Lake Forest, IL 60045
