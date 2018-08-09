× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 12 | Sleep training tips from Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child author Dr. Marc Weissbluth

Parents of newborns soon find out: Teaching babies to self-soothe is the key to sleeping through the night. But it’s harder than you might think. Sleep guru Dr. Marc Weissbluth, author of Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to explain why it’s important to start early and be consistent.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3534154/uh-parent-ly-ep-12-08-09-18_2018-08-08-130154.64kmono.mp3

Dr. Weissbluth has two upcoming speaking engagements:

September 12th at 7 p.m.

Northwestern Children’s Practice

680 North Lakeshore Drive, Suite 1050

Chicago, IL 60611

September 25th at 11 a.m.

John & Nancy Hughes Theater

400 E. Illinois Road

Lake Forest, IL 60045

