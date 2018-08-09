Top Five@5 (8/9/18): Cows to the rescue, Willie Wilson defends himself, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 9th, 2018:
Laura Ingraham is facing strong criticism for disparaging comments she made about legal immigrants on her Fox News show, Willie Wilson tells Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes why he’s tired of being told by white people how to spend his money, a woman in New York is pleading for help to make the last payment on her dog, Rod Stewart announces his residency in Las Vegas, and police in Florida utilize cows to catch a suspect.
