× The Mincing Rascals 08.09.18: “Bait trucks” on the South Side, a possible mayoral term limit, Sinclair/Tribune deal falls apart, Alex Jones vs. the internet

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Kristen McQueary, Eric Zorn, and Scott Stantis from the Chicago Tribune. Today they discuss the “bait trucks” that Chicago Police recently deployed on the city’s South Side, the violent weekend, the possibility of a mayoral term limit, the now-dead Sinclair/Tribune deal, Alex Jones, and more.

Steve recommends the Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: https://www.celebratehighwood.org/highwood-evening-gourmet-market/

Kristen recommends “The Darkest Time of Night” by Jeremy Finley: https://www.amazon.com/Darkest-Time-Night-Novel/dp/1250147301

Scott recommends the web series, “Adult Wednesday Addams” : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2L7UfEfQ7I

Eric recommends the app Instapaper: https://www.instapaper.com/

John recommends Scott’s most recent cartoon, a remembrance of Stan Mikita.