The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.09.18: Congressman Todd Rokita, Chicago real estate drama, Ohio's special election

DC Bureau Chief at the Columbus Dispatch, Jack Torry breaks down the results from the special election in Ohio. Todd Rokita, Congressman from Indiana’s 4th district, joins the show a little later to discuss his career in politics and his Resolution demanding that Robert Mueller produce evidence of collusion or end his investigation. WGN’s own Kathryn Lake recounts her troubling recent experiences in the world of Chicago real estate. Later, John takes your calls on the “bait trucks” that were recently deployed on the South Side.