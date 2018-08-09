The Chicago Way – BSB (08/09/18): Remembering the Legend Stan Mikita’s Unassuming Nature & Kasso’s Defense of Rahm

CHICAGO - JANUARY 01: Former Chicago Blackhawk and Hall of Famer Stan Mikita looks on during pregame festivities prior to the Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on January 1, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 7(08/09/18): John Kass reports from his tomato garden in a rare defense of Rahm Emanuel and the flak he’s taking for the recent surge in Chicago’s gun violence. Then Kasso visits former Bears scout & college coach Ken Geiger about the life and career of the gentleman hockey star, Stan Mikita.

