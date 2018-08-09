× The Chicago Way – BSB (08/09/18): Remembering the Legend Stan Mikita’s Unassuming Nature & Kasso’s Defense of Rahm

The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 7(08/09/18): John Kass reports from his tomato garden in a rare defense of Rahm Emanuel and the flak he’s taking for the recent surge in Chicago’s gun violence. Then Kasso visits former Bears scout & college coach Ken Geiger about the life and career of the gentleman hockey star, Stan Mikita.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3534689/3534689_2018-08-09-212429.64kmono.mp3

