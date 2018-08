× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.09.18: Beach Bunnies and politics and Chuck Todd plays a french horn

Chuck Todd reveals that he played the french horn. Eric Adelstein and Pat Brady are reunited. Beach Bunnies played in the performance studio and the crew from Canine Companions talked Haute Dog. Frank Fontana has ideas about spicing up the Boom Boom in the bedroom. And Howard Sudberry talks ponies.