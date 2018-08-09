× State Representative Celina Villanueva of Little Village

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – Andrea speaks to State Representative Celina Villanueva who was named to the 21st district, Little Village. She was just appointed, but she will run for a full term in November of this year. We dive into the changes she is looking to make and her impressive background.



