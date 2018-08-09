Roeper Reviews: Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and changes with Oscar categories
Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Oscar category changes for the Academy Awards and review: “BlacKkKlansman” -Spike Lee’s film about Ron Stallworth, who was Colorado’s first black police detective in the 1970s and infiltrated the KKK by posing as a white racist on the telephone. Stars John David Washington (son of Denzel) as Stallworth, and Adam Driver as his partner.
“Never Goin’ Back” -Teen couple (both girls) who have dropped out of high school are trying to make it out of their crummy existence on the wrong side of the tracks in Fort Worth, Texas.
“Chi-Town”-Documentary covering five years in the life of a Marshall High School basketball standout as he transitions to life as a star point guard for Wisconsin Green-Bay. Very much like “Hoop Dreams.” In fact, there’s a sequence in the film about the Marshall High School coach, Shawn Harrington, getting shot and paralyzed in a case of mistaken identity. This is the same Shawn Harrington who PLAYED for Marshall in the 1990s and was featured in “Hoop Dreams.”
