Roeper Reviews: Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" and changes with Oscar categories

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Oscar category changes for the Academy Awards and review: “BlacKkKlansman” -Spike Lee’s film about Ron Stallworth, who was Colorado’s first black police detective in the 1970s and infiltrated the KKK by posing as a white racist on the telephone. Stars John David Washington (son of Denzel) as Stallworth, and Adam Driver as his partner.



“Never Goin’ Back” -Teen couple (both girls) who have dropped out of high school are trying to make it out of their crummy existence on the wrong side of the tracks in Fort Worth, Texas.

