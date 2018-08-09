× Roe Conn Full Show (8/9/18): Fmr Secretary of the Air Force isn’t certain of the need for a Space Force, Roeper reviews Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansmen,’ and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 9th, 2018:

Former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James talks about whether or not the United States needs a dedicated Space Force branch of the military, CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod looks at the impact of recent primary elections on the general election, Tom Skilling looks back at his 40 years at WGN, Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson claps back at critics of his philanthropy, the Top Five@5 features a criminal “too pretty” for jail, Richard Roeper reviews “BlacKkKlansmen” & discusses changes at the Oscars, and the founders of ChiGivesBack (Kouri Marshall, John Boddie, & Sandi Robinson) promote their #Teach2Give initiative.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3534680/roe-and-anna-full-show-08-09-18_2018-08-09-204920.64kmono.mp3

