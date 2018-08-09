Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Photos: The ladies of WGN Radio in the blue dress

Posted 10:45 AM, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:55AM, August 9, 2018

Tabitha in our office bought this dress and decided she didn’t want it anymore.  So she gave it to Stephanie.  And a few of us saw her with it and we thought “we’d like to wear that dress.” So we started the traveling dress for the ladies of WGN Radio.

