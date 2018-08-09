× Mark Carman 08.09.18: Dating, Accountablity and 100 Skills Everyone Should Know

Mark Carman (in for Nick Digilio) kicks off the show sharing the story of a moth that got stuck in an umpire’s ear at the Sox game and other insect encounters. He then shares the results of a new study involving online dating and what it says about modern romance.

Hour two features romance talk including a few stories about how couples met. Mark then talks about Murphy’s hot dogs closing and places we wish were still around.

Sam Silverstein believes accountability is the key to success in life and business and explains more in his conversation with Mark. Mark also tells a story from Wednesday when he definitely not living up to be accountable.

Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of what was supposed to be the first night game at Wrigley field and in honor played a classic Harry Caray clip. After that Mark revealed 100 skills everyone should know.