Joy Decker from Esperanza Community Services

Posted 1:31 AM, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:33AM, August 9, 2018
Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – From the Esperanza Community Services we welcome Joy Decker (Executive Director).  Esperanza Community Services is a nonprofit organization providing educational, residential, and in-home care programs.  Esperanza makes a daily impact with their robust arts program encourages students to express themselves through painting, drawing, printmaking and other visual media.  

