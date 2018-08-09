× Joy Decker from Esperanza Community Services

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – From the Esperanza Community Services we welcome Joy Decker (Executive Director). Esperanza Community Services is a nonprofit organization providing educational, residential, and in-home care programs. Esperanza makes a daily impact with their robust arts program encourages students to express themselves through painting, drawing, printmaking and other visual media.



