Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees – August 8, 2018
Highlights: White Sox fall to Yankees – 8/8/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Yankees – 8/6/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Yankees – 8/7/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Royals – 8/1/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox drop game to the Astros – 7/8/18
-
Highlights: José Abreu homers, Thyago Vieira records first career MLB save in White Sox win – 8/4/18
-
-
Highlights: Yoán Moncada’s RBI double sends the White Sox to a weekend opening win over the Rays – 8/3/18
-
Highlights: Daniel Palka’s pinch-hit home run powers the White Sox to a win over the Royals – 8/2/18
-
Highlights: A power display from Avisaíl García and Daniel Palka lead the way to a White Sox sweep of the Rays – 8/5/18
-
Sox on the Beach with John Williams Show, Apple Vacations and Chicago White Sox
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Royals – 7/31/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Blue Jays – 7/29/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Blue Jays – 7/27/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Angels – 7/25/18