FILE - This June 28, 1989, file photo, shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. The images of people helping one another in the wake of the deadly bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in England has prompted Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican to pay tribute to Rogers for the upcoming 50th anniversary of his iconic children’s show. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
“He was exactly the person that everyone love” Freelance writer Adam Eisenstat reflects on meeting Mr. Rogers
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have Mr. Rogers as your neighbor? Well, Adam Eisenstat was his real-life neighbor! Adam talks to us about what it was like growing up in the real Mr. Rogers’s neighborhood and more.