× “He was exactly the person that everyone love” Freelance writer Adam Eisenstat reflects on meeting Mr. Rogers

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have Mr. Rogers as your neighbor? Well, Adam Eisenstat was his real-life neighbor! Adam talks to us about what it was like growing up in the real Mr. Rogers’s neighborhood and more.

Adam’s article: https://www.vox.com/first-person/2018/7/26/17616380/fred-rogers-documentary-2018-mister-rogers-neighborhood

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.