David Hochberg: How to improve your credit by rearranging your finances

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by David Hochberg, Vice President of Mortgage Lending at PERL Mortgage, Inc. They talk about Chicago Blackhawks great Stan Mikita. David also explains why consumer debt continues to rise and he offers listeners advice about how to consolidate it.

