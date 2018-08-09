× City Club of Chicago: 1871 CEO Betsy Ziegler

August 9, 2018

Betsy Ziegler – CEO – 1871

Betsy Ziegler

Elizabeth “Betsy” Ziegler is the first female CEO of 1871, now the Number 1 ranked tech incubator in the world.

Previous to 1871, Betsy was the Chief Innovation Officer at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, responsible for portfolio innovation as well as integrating technology into the Kellogg educational experience. From 2011 through September 2015, she served as associate dean of degree programs and dean of students.

Prior to Kellogg, she served as a principal in McKinsey & Company’s Chicago office where she led the firm’s Life Insurance Operations and Technology practice and co-led its Financial Institutions Operations and Technology practice.

Ziegler holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and received a B.A. in economics from The Ohio State University, where she graduated with distinction. She is also is a member of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Board of Directors and an advisor and investor in many young technology companies.