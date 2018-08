× Canine Companions for Independence’s 3rd annual Haute Dog Chicago

Laurel Marks, Phillip Emigh and Katy Sandberg all stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about Canine Companions for Independence and their event on September 20th. Haute Dog Chicago is a celebration of Chicago fashion featuring Chicago’s finest alongside their couture canines and Canine Companions dogs. You can get tickets and support them HERE.