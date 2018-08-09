× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.9.18: Safety training? Let’s do it

Today’s guests include David Hochberg, Adam Eisenstat, and Dean Richards. Today, everyone in the company has to attend one safety training session and Bill and Wendy are curious about what they will learn. David Hochberg, Vice President of Mortgage Lending, PERL Mortgage, Inc. checks in. He joins the show to explain why consumer debt continues to rise. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have Mr. Rogers as your neighbor? Well, Adam Eisenstat was his real-life neighbor! Adam talks to us about what it was like growing up in the real Mr. Rogers’s neighborhood and more. Then, Dean Richards reviews new films!

