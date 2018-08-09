× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.9.18: Work in real life

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat about the mandatory safety training session that they have to attend after the show. Also, did you know that the Bears already have more Hall of Famers than any other franchise? We didn’t, but Bill proved us wrong. They also discuss radio work shifts versus real shifts.

