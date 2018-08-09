× 27th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green – September 14

The 27th Annual Green Tie Ball® on Friday, September 14, 2018 at The Geraghty (2520 S. Hoyne Street in Chicago) is Chicago Gateway Green®’s famous gala that raises funds for CGG’s Expressway Partnership Program. Grab your best dress and coolest green tie and tux because Green Tie Ball® XXVII: Green Eggs and Glam presented by Wintrust promises to be the best party ever!

This year’s special guest is LMFAO’s Redfoo. Enjoy amazing culinary delights from more than 30 of Chicago’s hottest restaurants, premium drinks, live music and charitable gaming by Rivers Casino. Tickets for this year’s Seussical themed black-tie fundraiser start at just $175 and are on sale now.

Visit www.gatewaygreen.org or buy tickets here. Follow @gatewaygreen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

About Chicago Gateway Green

Celebrating its 31st Anniversary in 2017, we are dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods, Chicago Gateway Green was founded in 1986 to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and annual visitors.

A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Gateway Green makes an impact in the community with three key initiatives: the Expressway Partnership Program that transforms city roadways into landscaped parkways by maintaining over 100 gardens along Chicago’s major expressways, thereby reducing air and noise pollution; the International Sculpture Program that beautifies gateways through the installation of permanent, international art; and the Tree Partnership Program that transforms vacant land into tree-filled green spaces through large-scale volunteer tree plantings. Over the past 30 years, Gateway Green and their valued partners have helped to improve both the local environment and the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and visitors.