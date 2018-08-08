× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/8/18: American/Chinese Tariffs, Chicago’s New Destination Neighborhood, & “You Just Aren’t a Good Fit…”

Terry Savage believes that, “…nobody got ahead in the tariff war” after news today of China announcing new tariffs on another round of American goods. Steve Bertrand learned from Terry that it could lead to a large domino effect to consumer’s daily financial lives. Frank Sennett then explained where the city of Chicago is building a new destination neighborhood, and Gretchen Van Vlymen is warning employers why the phrase, “you just aren’t a good fit” could get them in hot water.