Why large companies fail at content, and how small companies can shine

In episode 253, PopularPays CEO & Co-Founder Corbett Drummey joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to pal around about why advertising and content creation is so hard to master. Large companies can’t keep up with constantly changing trends, but Scott and Corbett share how small companies can.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

