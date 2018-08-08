× Violence in Chicago Rages and Trump attacks the Press – analysis by Political analyst/author of Unlock Congress Michael Golden; Upcoming National Asian American Theater Conference and Festival at Victory Gardens

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to focus on the shocking level of violence occurring in the city of Chicago. How much is the Mayor to blame and what do his challengers have to say? Unlock Congress author, political analyst and strategist Michael Golden shares his insights. Then Chicago prepares to host the 6th National Asian American Theater Conference and Festival (ConFest) at the Victory Gardens Theatre from August 13-18. It will feature performances, play readings. workshops, breakout sessions, parties and more with guests including noted Playwright David Henry Hwang (M Butterfly; Chinglish). Board Member Jamil Khoury (Silk Road Rising) explains what will be available to the public at CAATA.net. Check it out!