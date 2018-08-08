× VIDEO: Actor John David Washington is much more than just Denzel’s son

The tremendous actor John David Washington joins Justin in-studio to discuss his amazing performance in Spike Lee’s new film, “BlacKkKlansman.” John David talks about his career, working with Spike Lee on this film, what he knew about the story of Ron Stallworth, the amount of humor in the movie, how the film is both a period piece and contemporary, his work on HBO’s “Ballers,” how playing sports has helped him with his career in Hollywood, why he was initially apprehensive to follow the lead of his father Denzel Washington.

