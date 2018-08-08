× Troy Murray on Blackhawks’ Stan Mikita: “He was a Blackhawk through and through”

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – Andrea speaks with WGN Sports analyst, Troy Murray about the lasting legacy of former Blackhawk, Stan Mikita. They dive into his historic career and the important impact he had on the Blackhawks organization.



